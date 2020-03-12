AGR dues: DoT to reassess documents of Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Teleservices

The (DoT) said on Thursday it would reassess the documents submitted by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices, as part of the companies’ self-assessment of (AGR) dues.

The telecom service providers have been directed to make payments on the basis of self-assessment and submit requisite documents for compliance, Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for communications, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

“Following this, DoT will carry out reassessments on the basis of documents submitted by the telecom service providers in accordance with the license agreement and issue revised demand notices,” he said.

Dhorte was replying to a question on whether the DoT was yet to work out the final figures of AGR liabilities due to the variation detected in accounting practices, and steps that the government has taken to rework the dues.

According to DoT sources, there are some 23 items where the government feels there are discrepancies in official AGR calculations and companies’ calculations. It is learnt that the department would seek vouchers and receipts from the establishing their AGR calculation claims. “The have informed that they have done reassessments, but they will have to furnish all related documents,” a senior official said.

To another question on whether the government was considering working on relief package for telecom service providers, and if a committee of secretaries has been constituted in this regard, the minister said: “No such proposal is under consideration by the government.”