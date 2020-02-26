AGR dues: Voda Idea seeks relief; asks DoT for Rs 8,000 crore GST refund

-
Reeling under the AGR crisis, Vodafone Idea has sought relief from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The debt-laden company has asked for settlement of Goods and Services Tax refund to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore, according to sources.
Vodafone Idea has also urged the government to defer the payment schedule for the adjusted gross revenue dues. Vodafone Idea received its biggest blow from the Supreme Court when the apex body denied the telecom operator relief from paying the dues. The company has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore and its self-assessment showed that the firm is required to pay Rs 23,000 crore of which Rs 7,000 crore is the principal amount.
The company has asked the DoT for a 3 year moratorium period to settle the dues and has also urged the government to reduce the license fee to 3% from current 8%. Vodafone Idea sought that the spectrum usage charges be reduced to 1% from the current 3%, sources in the know said.
As per the DoT calculations, Vodafone had to pay Rs 53,000 crore and the original deadline was January 23. DoT in a letter on February 14 had raised demand for adjusted gross revenues dues and said if it was not paid immediately "necessary action will be taken in terms of the provisions of the licence agreement without any further notice".
