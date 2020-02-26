Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel losses were gains for Jio and BSNL in December

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Reliance Jio were the two companies which added mobile subscribers in December, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost a substantial chunk of users after a hike in tariffs.

BSNL added 426,958 customers, while Jio reported additional 82,308 subscribers on its wireless network, the data revealed. Vodafone Idea and Airtel lost 3.6 million and 11,050 users, respectively. In November, the wireless telecom subscriber base had reduced by 28.8 million; this loss was led by ...