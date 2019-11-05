Air India stake sale: Roadshows likely soon in Singapore and London

Officials from the civil aviation ministry and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) will later this month visit Singapore and then London to drum up investor interest for national carrier Air India.

In the Singapore leg of the ‘roadshow’, officials are expected to meet the representatives of prospective investors such as Singapore Airlines and its holding company Temasek. Business Standard has learnt that while the dates and itineraries are still being finalised by transaction advisor EY, the roadshows will happen this month, before the ...