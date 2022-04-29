Ahead of LIC IPO, Paytm Money lets HNIs place Rs 5 lakh of bids via UPI

-
ALSO READ
Should you take a slice of the LIC IPO pie?
What does a delayed LIC IPO mean?
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
For LIC IPO, govt may ask regulators to ease new norms on investments
Valuation of IPO-bound LIC based on global peers' m-cap, return prospects
-
Ahead of the LIC IPO, Paytm Money Limited (PML)said it will enable high networth individuals (HNIs) to place higher bids of upto Rs 5 lakh for initial public offerings (IPOs) through UPI. The company said it is also offering free demat accounts for lifetime to all.
The launch of HNI investment service is in line with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular dated April 5, 2022, which mandated higher investments of upto Rs 5 lakh through NPCI UPI as against the previous limit of Rs 2 lakh per user. This change comes into effect for all IPOs post May 1, 2022.
With the introduction of this service, Paytm Money said it will become the first discount broker in the country to allow HNI investors to place higher bids of upto Rs 5,00,000 through UPI, without having to go through Bank ASBA flows.
Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said, “We are the super app of wealth management, giving users the power of investing. The addition of the HNI investor category will allow retail investors to place higher IPO bids through NPCI UPI in a convenient and seamless manner. This new service has been launched in view of the growing appetite for high-value IPOs among Indian investors and comes at an ideal time, right ahead of the much-awaited LIC IPO.
He further added, “We have seen immense growth on the platform organically in such a short period of time. Our aim is to enable new investors in their wealth management journey and so ahead of LIC IPO, we are offering free demat accounts for lifetime.”
The platform boasts of over 8.5 lakh trading accounts along with 9 million registered direct mutual fund investors. Over 75 per cent of users on the platform are below the age of 35. Paytm Money has a total AUM of Rs 11,000 crore, with an average daily turnover of over Rs 70,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU