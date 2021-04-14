AIFs seek co-investment vehicles to allow bespoke deals for key investors

Sophisticated investment funds for the rich are looking for ways by which some of their investors could pick up additional stake in select companies through specially structured deals, over and above the stake taken by the funds themselves. At least one fund has been exploring such transactions and there has also been an effort to get regulatory clarity on the legalities involved, according to people familiar with the matter.

Globally the investors in a private equity fund are allowed to buy additional stake in the scheme's investee companies on an individual basis. This ...