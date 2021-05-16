Aiming for predictable, sustainable and profitable growth at Zensar: CEO-MD

Mid-cap IT services firm Zensar Technologies, part of the RPG Group, announced the acquisition of US-based M3bi for $33 million as the company restrategises under the new CEO and MD Ajay Bhutoria. In an interview with Shivani Shinde he spoke about the new strategy he has rolled out, M&A and how Zensar is going to address supply side issues.

Edited excerpts: This is the second quarter since you came on board at Zensar. How is the new strategic rollout panning out and by when will the company see its impact? As soon as I came on board, along with the employees and the board, we had ...