AION Capital acquires InterGlobe Technologies to boost service expansion

Affiliates of Partners on Monday announced that they have acquired (IGT), a leading global process management (BPM), technology and digital services company for an undisclosed sum.

is an India-focused private equity fund with $825 million in the committed capital. It was established through a strategic partnership between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with (AUM) of approx $270 billion as of September 30, 2018.

“The management team is excited to partner with We will continue to invest in this sizeable global business, with a focus on digital transformation within the Travel eco-system” said Vipul Doshi, CEO, IGT.

AION expects to support in its next phase of growth as the company focuses on accelerating service expansion in current and new verticals in the travel industry, specifically enhancing a traveller’s digital experience.

IGT was founded in 1998 by InterGlobe Enterprises, one of the world’s largest travel conglomerates. IGT is focused on the travel and hospitality industry and has more than 70 marquee customers globally. With a workforce of over 10,000 travel experts, spread across 15centress in 7 countries, IGT provides digital contact center services, domain driven technology and innovative digital services and solutions including Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, Travel Analytics and Social Media Services.