Air France-KLM and IndiGo to start codeshare agreement from Feb 2022

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 3,174.17 crore in Q1, highest ever
Flaring crude oil price, entry of new players to hit IndiGo: Analysts
-
Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced that they are launching an extensive codeshare agreement.
With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations.
From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
On departure from the Indian provinces, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas.
Subject to government approval, this cooperation will start in February 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU