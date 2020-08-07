Air India allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights

is allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and “other inventories have been blocked”, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has alleged.

Asked about the matter, said it has received several complaints from passengers about overcharging by agents or their sub-agents, especially on sectors with a high demand, and consequently, it has been “compelled to restrict access of distribution” on such sectors.

In a statement late on Thursday night, the TAAI alleged that at a juncture when economies are trying to revive and come back on their feet, continues to play "monopolistic".

"After our repeated request to your good-selves, agents were permitted to book on the GDS (global distribution system), but now inventories have been blocked and selective sectors are only being permitted. This is totally unfair and biased," it added.

The TAAI has over 2,500 travel agent as its members.