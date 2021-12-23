Air India bookings hit as inventory goes off platforms for travel agents

Travel agents nationwide were on Wednesday evening unable to access and sell tickets listed on global distribution systems (GDS).

Airlines, for tickets, use their own websites and GDS platforms like Amadeus and Travelport. The platforms distribute tickets to travel agents for a fee.

While continues to issue tickets through its website and reservation offices, agents have been unable to access the inventory on GDS platforms. The airline declined to comment on the issue.

The Travel Agents Association of India wrote to the airline management seeking clarity. “The issue has happened in the midst of peak travel season and we are worried about agents losing business,” said Jyoti Mayal, president of Travel Agents Association of India.

A few months before the airline’s website restricted sales for some international flights. The sudden ticketing problem fuelled agents' worries if there was another change in policy by the airline.

“We shall appreciate if there are any reasons for these sudden changes whereby the majority of international inventories are not visible on GDS. We would like you to kindly look into this concern on priority so as to resolve the issue at the earliest,” wrote Paras Lakhia (Chairman, Airline Council), TAAI.