Air India cancels Frankfurt flights after Germany withdraws approval

Air India has cancelled twelve flights to Frankfurt till October 14 after the German government withdrew its approval.
The latest cancellations follow a disagreement between Indian and German governments over air traffic services between the two countries.
Air India had obtained a permission for ten flights from Delhi and two flights from Bengaluru. The airline was informed about the cancellation of approvals and flights were cancelled on Wednesday night, an airline source said.
Air travel bubble between India and Germany was approved in July, but disagreement arose after India sought to cap the number of Lufthansa flights to India to 7 per week in October. On Tuesday, Lufthansa cancelled all its flights to India till October 20 after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation rejected its proposal.
Apart from Germany, India entered into travel bubble arrangements with the UK and France in Europe. Air India will operate flights to London and Paris in October. Air France too, has published its schedule for flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
