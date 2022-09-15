Air India looks to triple domestic market share through 'Vihaan.AI'

aims to triple its domestic market share to 30 per cent in five years with investments in new aircraft, technology, and improvements in customer service. This is a part of its transformation plan called “Vihaan.AI” that was released on Thursday.

underwent a change in ownership at the end of January. The Tata group, which took over the reins of the airline, has already announced leases of 30 aircraft and restoration of grounded planes. It is also negotiating a mega aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing.

As a part of “Vihaan.AI,” has put in place a road map with clear milestones focusing on network growth, revamped customer proposition, improvement in punctuality and leadership in innovation and sustainability.

“Over the next five years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership,” the airline announced.

Air India carried 814,000 domestic passengers in June and registered a market share of 8.4 per cent. Market leader IndiGo had a market share of 58.8 per cent.

Two other airlines – AirAsia India and Vistara – had a market share of 4.6 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

The has already received Competition Commission of India approval to merge AirAsia India with Air India. and joint venture partner Singapore Airlines are discussing the road map for Vistara, but haven’t taken a call yet on whether to merge it with Air India or continue to operate it separately. A Singapore Airlines spokesperson said: “We do not comment on any confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with our partners.”

“The transformation has already started — a slew of initiatives in areas like refurbishing cabins, serviceable seats, in-flight entertainment system are already underway. We are also adopting proactive maintenance and refining flight schedules to enhance on-time performance. Our fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft to cater to varied network needs,” Air India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said.

The airline said its transformation plan has been prepared taking feedback from the staff and focuses on exceptional customer service, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership, commercial efficiency, and profitability.

“While the immediate focus of the airline remains on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth (Taxiing Phase), the more medium-to-long-term focus will be on building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader (Take Off & Climb phases),” it said.