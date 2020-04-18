Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes for travel from May 4

on Saturday announced it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

"Bookings for select for travel from May 4, 2020, and for for travel from June 1, 2020 onwards are open," it stated.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during this period.

On April 3, had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month.