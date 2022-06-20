Air India's best years have yet to come: CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Air India's best years are yet to come, the airline's CEO designate Campbell Wilson wrote in his first message to staff.

Wilson, former chief executive officer of no-frills carrier Scoot, visited the Delhi office today. He is yet to take charge formally due to completion of formalities.

" has always had a very special place in the hearts of travellers - including mine ever since I flew an 747 for the first time way back in 1995. It is a long and storied legacy that has touched millions....We should rightly celebrate this legacy...but we must also have our gaze focused squarely on the future. For I am convinced that Air India's best years are yet to come," Wilson wrote in his message.