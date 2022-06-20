Air India's best years have yet to come: CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

-
ALSO READ
Why may Tata Sons have chosen Campbell Wilson to lead Air India?
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
Tata Group picks New Zealander Campbell Wilson as Air India's new CEO
Tata Sons appoints Scoot chief Campbell Wilson as CEO & MD of Air India
The art of the possible: Meet Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secy-designate
-
Air India's best years are yet to come, the airline's CEO designate Campbell Wilson wrote in his first message to airline staff.
Wilson, former chief executive officer of no-frills carrier Scoot, visited the Air India Delhi office today. He is yet to take charge formally due to completion of formalities.
" Air India has always had a very special place in the hearts of travellers - including mine ever since I flew an Air India 747 for the first time way back in 1995. It is a long and storied legacy that has touched millions....We should rightly celebrate this legacy...but we must also have our gaze focused squarely on the future. For I am convinced that Air India's best years are yet to come," Wilson wrote in his message.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU