Air India stake sale: EoI for bidders to be issued in first week of January

Air India disinvestment is likely to be delayed as the expression of interest (EoI) for bidders will be issued in the first week of January, a source in the know pointed out. The earlier plan was to issue the EoI during the current calendar, but the government is taking time to prepare an attractive deal for prospective buyers.

The EoI is expected to be in place by the time potential investors return from their Christmas vacation. Interactions held with transaction advisor EY have shown there’s an interest among major business houses in the deal, according to another ...