JUST IN
Samsung S23 Ultra AI doesn't use any image overlaying to Moon pics: Samsung
Air India ties up with Salesforce to improve customer experience
'Complete fiction': Zoho CEO Vembu denies wife's allegations in magazine
Initial public offering of Udayshivakumar Infra to kick off on Mar 20
Business isn't ringing for sub-Rs 10k smartphones as costs rise, 5G knocks
SVB crisis: Why biz world should worry about the decline of liberal arts
Siddhartha Mohanty appointed interim LIC chairperson for three months
Fragrance, flavour industry to touch over $5 bn in 3-4 years: Industry body
HPCL in pact to manufacture, distribute, and market Chevron's lubricants
LIC appoints Tablesh Pandey as managing director, effective April 1
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
'Complete fiction': Zoho CEO Vembu denies wife's allegations in magazine
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Air India ties up with Salesforce to improve customer experience

Airline to use Salesforce's products with AI as it implement five-year transformation plan

Topics
Air India | Cloud services | customer experience

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India
Air India, which was taken over by the Tata group in January 2022, is implementing a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan.AI

Air India will partner with cloud-based software company Salesforce to improve the airline’s customer experience.

Air India said that Salesforce products with artificial intelligence will help it deliver a unified customer experience across the network.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata group in January 2022, is implementing a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan.AI. It said that adopting a AI-based-technologies becomes essential in view of its rapid expansion that will also result in an increase in customer interactions.

Salesforce’s technology will allow the airline to track customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile, web, chatbot, email, social media and other channels. The technology allows a 360-degree view of customers, the airline said.

“We need to be able to understand our customers’ needs proactively and take care of them with utmost diligence. When things don’t go as expected we want to be able to address the challenges faced by our customers with speed and take them to comprehensive closure,” said Satya Ramaswamy, the airline’s chief digital and transformation officer.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.