Air India ties up with Salesforce to improve customer experience

Air India will partner with cloud-based software company Salesforce to improve the airline’s customer experience.
Air India said that Salesforce products with artificial intelligence will help it deliver a unified customer experience across the network.
Air India, which was taken over by the Tata group in January 2022, is implementing a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan.AI. It said that adopting a AI-based-technologies becomes essential in view of its rapid expansion that will also result in an increase in customer interactions.
Salesforce’s technology will allow the airline to track customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile, web, chatbot, email, social media and other channels. The technology allows a 360-degree view of customers, the airline said.
“We need to be able to understand our customers’ needs proactively and take care of them with utmost diligence. When things don’t go as expected we want to be able to address the challenges faced by our customers with speed and take them to comprehensive closure,” said Satya Ramaswamy, the airline’s chief digital and transformation officer.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:41 IST
