AirAsia India to use CAE's AI training system to train pilot

CAE Rise enables translation of simulator training data into valuable insights for instructors.

AirAsia India will use CAE’s artificial intelligence-powered training system to train the airline’s pilots, the two companies jointly announced on Tuesday.

Canada-headquartered CAE is a leading provider of pilot-training solutions based on simulation technology. The training system, called CAE Rise, provides real-time data during pilots’ training sessions and analyses them to deliver higher quality of training, the joint statement noted.

CAE Rise enables translation of simulator training data into valuable insights for instructors.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 01:20 IST

