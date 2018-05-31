AirAsia's Tony Fernandes: A heads-and-tails success saga hits turbulence

How does one describe Tony Fernandes? An impulsive entrepreneur? An abrasive businessman who challenges the status quo? One thing is certain: the part-Goan, part-Malayalee group CEO of Air Asia is not your usual boardroom CEO, and he cultivates the maverick businessman image, buying race car teams and football clubs and taking off-beat bets with his mentor and now buddy Richard Branson of Virgin.

All of this makes for great newspaper copy, but the hard reality is that his decision-making is prone to yield erratic results too. To be sure, his bets have occasionally paid off ...