Airbus expects Indian aviation mkt to grow in single digits for next 20 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Airbus rides on self-reliant India at DefExpo 2022
Airbus leans on existing ties with Tatas as it pitches A350 to Air India
India signs $2.5-bn contract for 56 Airbus C-295 military aircraft
Airbus signs contract with Bharat Electronics for C295 aircraft programme
Aviation firms for 'net zero' emissions ahead of target
-
European aerospace major Airbus expects the Indian aviation market to grow in single digits for the next 20 years as Covid-19 has impacted the growth of air travel.
According to Airbus, the Indian aviation market will grow at 6.2 per cent for the next 20 years. It similarly expects the global aviation market to grow by 3.9 per cent.
Before Covid-19 hit the business of aviation, the Indian market was growing consistently at double digits with traffic more than doubling from around 61 million in 2013-14 to around 137 million in 2019-20, registering a growth of over 14 per cent per annum.
The 6.2 per cent growth will largely be pushed by domestic traffic and nearby countries, a projection by the company which sells the A320 aircraft, which is the most popular in the Indian market, said. According to the company, Indian airlines will order 2,210 aircraft in the next 20 years with 1,440 aircraft being narrow bodies.
However, the company is very bullish on the growth of the long haul market in India." The growth in India has While the widebody fleet in India has remained almost stagnant. However, we believe that the next phase of growth will come from wide bodies," Airbus India President Remi Maillard said.
Airbus is pitching the A350 to Air India as the airline looks to revamp of its fleet after change of ownership from government to Tatas.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU