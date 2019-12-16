Airlines oppose Rs 8000-crore Tata Group-GIC stake in GMR Airports

Three major Indian airlines have opposed the proposed Rs 8,000-crore investment by a consortium of Tata Group and Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC in GMR Airports.

The GMR Group has, however, dismissed the arguments put forward by the airlines. IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir — which control more than 80 per cent of the domestic market — have said that Tata Sons, along with GIC, which has common ownership with Singapore Airlines (SIA), will influence the decisions of GMR Group-owned Delhi Airport in favour of SIA Group airlines, thereby helping Vistara to gain prime airport ...