JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms
Business Standard

Airlines staring at Rs 1.1-trillion loss over 3 years: CRISIL Research

Airlines are unlikely to recoup this loss as growth is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels of double-digit increase at least in the medium term, CRISIL Research said.

Topics
airlines | Aviation industry | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
“Indian airlines are staring at a massive Rs 1.1-1.3-trillion revenue forgone over financial years 2020 to 2022 because of the pandemic,” the report stated.

Indian airlines are staring at a revenue loss of Rs 1.1-1.3 trillion over three financial years, including the current financial year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to visa and travel restrictions, thereby severely affecting aviation industry across the world, according to a report.

Airlines are unlikely to recoup this loss as growth is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels of double-digit increase at least in the medium term, CRISIL Research said.

“Indian airlines are staring at a massive Rs 1.1-1.3-trillion revenue forgone over financial years 2020 to 2022 because of the pandemic,” the report stated.

One would have assumed that the expected plunge in crude oil prices to $38-42 per barrel in fiscal 2021, compared with $64-66 per barrel in fiscal 2020 would have helped airline companies to an extent on the margin front as it forms a sizeable 30-45 per cent of an airline’s cost base, it said.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 02:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU