Akasa Air completes 6 months of operations; flies over 1mn passengers
Automotive firms stare at a long road to delivering pending order book
Prop-tech startup NoBroker raises $5 mn from Google in extended Series E
Twitter services resume after global outage hits thousands of users
S&P affirms Adani International Container Terminal's issue rating at 'BBB-'
Bajaj Finserv gets regulatory license to start mutual fund business
TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO receives 12% subscription on first day
Migsun Group to invest Rs 706 cr in high-street commercial project in Delhi
NCLAT dismisses plea challenging insolvency against Avantha Power
Airlines step up hiring to drive growth as demand recovers, costs ease

IndiGo to hire 5,000-6,000 employees in FY24; Akasa Air will add 1,000 staff; Air India said it will recruit 5,100 staff including 900 pilots and 4200 trainee crew

Topics
airlines | Airline sector | growth

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Domestic airlines are stepping up hiring as they continue to expand networks within India and overseas.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:43 IST

