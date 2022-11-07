Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected deputy chair of GSMA for two years

CEO Gopal Vittal elected as deputy chair of GSMA

Bharti chief executive officer Gopal Vittal has been elected as the deputy chair of GSMA, a global mobile operators body. Vittal will hold the post for two years beginning January 1, 2023. Member selected 26 board members for 2023-24 which include senior executives from mobile operators.

Mathew Oomen, president of Reliance Jio too has been elected as a board member. Vittal is the second Indian to hold a senior position in the global grouping of mobile operators. Bharti founder had held the post of chair during 2017-18.