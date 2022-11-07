JUST IN
Flipkart FY22 losses widen to over Rs 7,800 cr; net income rises by 20%
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected deputy chair of GSMA for two years

Member companies selected 26 board members for 2023-24 which include senior executives from mobile operators

Airtel | Bharti Airtel | GSMA

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bharti Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal has been elected as the deputy chair of GSMA, a global mobile operators body. Vittal will hold the post for two years beginning January 1, 2023. Member companies selected 26 board members for 2023-24 which include senior executives from mobile operators.

Mathew Oomen, president of Reliance Jio too has been elected as a board member. Vittal is the second Indian to hold a senior position in the global grouping of mobile operators. Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal had held the post of GSMA chair during 2017-18.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:16 IST

