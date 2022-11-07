Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected deputy chair of GSMA for two years

-
-
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected as deputy chair of GSMA
Bharti Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal has been elected as the deputy chair of GSMA, a global mobile operators body. Vittal will hold the post for two years beginning January 1, 2023. Member companies selected 26 board members for 2023-24 which include senior executives from mobile operators.
Mathew Oomen, president of Reliance Jio too has been elected as a board member. Vittal is the second Indian to hold a senior position in the global grouping of mobile operators. Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal had held the post of GSMA chair during 2017-18.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:16 IST
