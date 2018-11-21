Airtel draws up strategy to take on rivals Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel has put together a four-pronged strategy to take on its rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. For one, the telco is targeting winning number one slot in terms of net addition of smart phone 4G subscribers month-on-month, wresting the position from Reliance Jio, through re-farming spectrum and aggressive fiberisation of towers.

Currently, according to estimates, Reliance Jio has been adding 4-5 million 4G subscribers each month. It is also aiming to gain the highest share of post-paid subscribers by grabbing customers from Vodafone Idea as it goes through the ...