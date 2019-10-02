JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NoBroker.com raises Rs 350 crore in Series-D funding led by Tiger Global
Business Standard

Airtel drives telecom sector's AGR to 5-quarter high to 8.8% in Q1FY20

While Vodafone Idea continued to show negative AGR growth (-6%) and Jio (9%) remained stable

Romita Majumdar 

telecom, telecom towers

The telecom sector’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew 8.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, its biggest gain in the past five quarters, as the growth rate never crossed 1.3 per cent during this period.

While Vodafone Idea continued to show negative AGR growth (-6%) and Jio (9%) remained stable.


The sector's growth was driven by Airtel. With 26% revenue growth, the telco showed rapid recovery. In terms of market share, both Airtel and Jio remained at 27 per cent, with chances of catching up with Vodafone Idea (32%) in near future. The sector's wireless average revenue per user (ARPU) has also grown 4 per cent to reach Rs 74 during the quarter.


chart


chart


chart
First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU