Airtel drives telecom sector's AGR to 5-quarter high to 8.8% in Q1FY20

The telecom sector’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew 8.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, its biggest gain in the past five quarters, as the growth rate never crossed 1.3 per cent during this period.



While continued to show negative AGR growth (-6%) and (9%) remained stable.



The sector's growth was driven by Airtel. With 26% revenue growth, the telco showed rapid recovery. In terms of market share, both Airtel and remained at 27 per cent, with chances of catching up with (32%) in near future. The sector's wireless average revenue per user (ARPU) has also grown 4 per cent to reach Rs 74 during the quarter.