JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Delhi HC hears GST anti-profiteering petitions of HUL, Patanjali, 35 others

Wings clipped, ad body looks at a 'co-regulating' role with govt
Business Standard

Airtel is stretching frontiers of competition with a three-pronged attack

The country's second largest mobile services operator is launching a three-pronged attack in the battle to provide cost-effective, high-speed internet connectivity

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G service in India | Reliance Jio

Surajeet Dasgupta  |  New Delhi 

For Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest mobile service provider by market share, the battle with its chief rival Jio, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has shifted to newer frontiers. The first is protecting and expanding its lucrative enterprise business, where Jio is making aggressive entry steps, with global tie-ups over the past two weeks.

The second is a global investment in broadband satellite through UK-based OneWeb. The third is building proprietary 5G open radio access network (O-RAN) technology to compete with Jio’s plans to sell ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 06:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU