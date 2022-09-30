Airtel, Jio to go live with 5G service in Varanasi and Ahmedabad

Bharti and will on Saturday launch 5G service in Varanasi and a village near Ahmedabad, respectively, in presence of state chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he inaugurates the service at the India Mobile Congress.

While 5G connection will go live in Varanasi, Jio service will be active in . Initially the 5G service will be available in select areas of and Varanasi as only a few sites will go live. Gradually the service will be expanded throughout the city, a source from said. Airtel did not respond to an email query.

"The 5G (service) to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years," according the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau.

Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said on September 7 the company will launch 5G service within a month. "By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that, we will expand across the country,” Vittal had said.

plans to roll out 5G service across multiple cities, including the four metros, by Diwali.

Telecom purchased spectrum worth Rs 1.5 trillion across multiple airwaves in the recent 5G auction. While Jio forked out Rs 88,078 crore, Airtel purchased spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore.