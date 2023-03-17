Airtel launches unlimited data for 5G users for both postpaid and prepaid

Bharti has announced the launch of unlimited data for subscribers availing its plus services, currently live in over 270 cities. The move comes days after Reliance Jio introduced a new set of postpaid family plans called Jio Plus at Rs 399 per month.

All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer, said in a release on Friday.

The move is expected to allow to align its data offering with Reliance Jio, which is already offering unlimited data as part of its “Jio 5G Welcome” offer. This is available only on Jio prepaid or postpaid plans that cost Rs 239 or above. A few weeks back, the telecom giant also launched a ‘5G Upgrade’ data plan for Rs 61.

"We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. The introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has unveiled a series of industry use cases for 5G over the past few months. The company launched India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru and has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to set up manufacturing facility in Chakan, in Pune District into the country's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit.

Tariffs in focus

Industry insiders say Airtel is eyeing more postpaid users, and the latest move will help in this regard. Market leader Jio recently made a push to attract a larger base of postpaid users.

The latest launch, to be available from March 23, allow a family of four to try the services free of cost for a month. The additional three add-on connections will be available at Rs 99 per SIM, taking the total monthly charge for four postpaid connections to Rs 696 for a family of four.

Data of 75 GB per month will be available for the Rs 399 plan, while the Rs 699 family plan will have 100 GB data per month. The Rs 699 plan, coupled with the three additional SIM, will take the total to Rs 996 per month.

Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel scrapped the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 in the remaining of the 22 telecom circles, and replaced it with an entry-level plan of Rs 155. The company has been the first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher, while competition has not yet reacted.

The Rs 99 segment accounted for 7-8 per cent of Airtel's overall mobile revenue. The Rs 99 plan offered 200-megabyte data and calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. This has now been replaced nationwide with an unlimited calling plan, a move that has been long planned, given that almost all user categories now expect unlimited calling

The company has said Airtel 5G Plus has up to 30 times higher speeds than 4G. It has also stressed the 5G technology being deployed buy it is also accepted more environment friendly.

The company is working towards offering nationwide coverage and is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024.