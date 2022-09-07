Airtel to launch 5G in a month, to cover key metros by Dec: CEO Vittal

JUST IN
Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Bharti Airtel plans to launch its 5G services within a month, chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said in a letter to customers on Wednesday evening.

“We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December we should have coverage in the key metros. After that we expand rapidly to cover the entire country,” Vittal said.

Bharti Airtel had earlier indicated plans for 5G rollout in August.

The rival telecom service provider Reliance Jio will launch its 5G services in key metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata by Diwali end. Jio plans to have pan-India 5G coverage by 2023 end.

Vittal said that Airtel’s 5G services will deliver speeds which could be anywhere between 20-30 times higher than one experienced now. The services will facilitate network slicing for special requirements.

“If you are a gamer and want a flawless experience we will be able to slice the network for you. Or if you are working from home and want a consistent experience we will deliver it for you,” Mittal wrote.

Mittal’s communication to shareholders comes days after Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani commented that only Jio will offer true 5G services.

“This non-standalone 5G approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch but wont deliver the breakthrough improvements …” Ambani had said in an indirect reference to Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s plans.

Vittal said Airtel has chosen a specific 5G technology that has the widest ecosystem in the world. “This means that all 5G smartphones in India will work on the Airtel network without any glitch. In other technologies it is possible that as many as four out of ten 5G phones don’t support 5G,” Vittal said in his communication.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Mittal family acquired over 96 million shares from co-promoters Singtel in a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 686. The shares were acquired by group entity Bharti Telecom from two Singtel associates for Rs 6,603 crore and is a part of an earlier share purchase plan.

On August 25, Singtel had announced divestment of 3.3 per cent stake in Airtel in 90 days to raise around $1.6 billion (Rs 12,895 crore). With the completion of the entire transaction, Mittal family’s stake in Airtel would rise from 23.88 per cent to 25.66 per cent.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 20:20 IST

