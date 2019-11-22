Airtel, Voda Idea file separate pleas in SC seeking review of AGR verdict

In a move that takes the current telecom narrative to the next level, incumbent operators and (VIL) on Friday filed separate petitions in the seeking a review of its judgment last month on (AGR) dues. The order implied telcos would need to pay dues estimated at Rs 1.47 trillion, including spectrum usage charges (SUC). Of this, Rs 92,641 crore is the total AGR due including penalties and interest etc.

Tata Teleservices, which had announced merging its consumer mobile business with in October 2017, has also filed a review petition in the apex court on the AGR verdict.

The telcos have asked for a waiver of the interest and penalty, along with the interest on penalty imposed by the court on the AGR and SUC payments. The telcos have not contested the balance licence fee payable by them. The petition is silent on staggered payment of the dues in a departure from the demand made by the industry earlier.



The top court will now take a decision on whether to admit these petitions. A review petition can be filed within 30 days of the ruling, which in this case came on October 24. The telcos were directed by the court to pay the money within 90 day from the date of the order.

Only the licence fee (minus the interest and penalty), something that telcos are willing to pay, comes to merely Rs 23,188 crore out of the Rs 92,641-crore AGR dues. In effect, that translates into just 25 per cent of what the apex court has asked them to fork out on AGR. The SC had imposed an interest of Rs 41,650 crore, a penalty of Rs 10,923 crore and an interest on penalty of Rs 16,878 crore.

For Bharti Airtel, just the licence fee dues will mean a payout of Rs 5,528 crore against an AGR demand of Rs 21,682 crore.

In the case of Vodafone Idea, the licence fee dues will amount to Rs 6,870 crore compared to the AGR demand of Rs 28,308 crore.

Just the licence fee dues of the telcos will come to around half of what the government has announced in spectrum payment relief, calculations show. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year moratorium for paying spectrum installments, with the relief estimated at Rs 42,000 crore for three telcos—Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

In the case of the Tatas, whose acquisition of the telecom business by is still going through regulatory clearances, the licence fee balance comes to Rs 2,321 crore against an AGR demand of Rs 9,987 crore.

Spokespersons of Bharti Airtel, TTSL and Vodafone India did not comment on the review petition.

Recently, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had, in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), sought removal of the interest, penalty and interest on penalty imposed on them on AGR and SUC. It had also asked for a 10-year staggered payment to pay its dues with a two-year moratorium on payments.

Reliance Jio, which hasn’t filed any review petition, had welcomed the SC order, while protesting against any relief to the telcos. According to Jio’s communication with the government authorities, both Bharti Airtel as well as have enough cash to pay their dues.