JUST IN
Specialty drugs may push Sun Pharma's US biz beyond $2 bn by 2025
WazirX controversy bares crypto's vault of trade secrets in India
CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard pressure cookers
ReNew Power raises $1 billion through ECB for battery-enabled project
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Interline agreement: Jetstar passengers can now book seat on IndiGo flights
Reliance Jio, Voda step up hiring as 5G related job postings rise 65%
Top headlines:Airtel makes Rs 8k-cr spectrum payment; ECLGS corpus enhanced
AI selects RateGain to adjust ticket prices with real-time airfare data
Samsung logs over 50,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold4, Flip4 in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
We back companies where tech is an enabler, not the hero: C4D Partners CEO
Business Standard

Akasa Air has strong financials to place order for more planes: CEO

The Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes in the airline through three discretionary trusts

Topics
Akasa Air | Aviation sector | Indian aviation market

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

'We want to have an organization that’s very tight knit in value,
Our growth is secure: Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air is well funded and strong enough to place its second large aircraft order in 18 months, the airline’s founder and CEO Vinay Dube said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was issued to address stakeholder concerns following the death of its key investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday. The airline commenced operations on August 7.

“Our growth is secure,” Dube stated.

On Tuesday, Akasa Air received its third aircraft, which will be put into operation in the Mumbai-Bengaluru sector. “We will continue to grow our fleet by adding one new aircraft every two weeks. Akasa Air is a well-capitalised airline with financial means to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years. In fact, our financial platform is strong enough to allow Akasa to place an aircraft order in the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than our first,” Dube added.

Jhunjhunwala infused over Rs 260 crore in the airline, which also counts US-based hedge fund PAR Capital Management, stock market investor Madhav Bhatkuly, corporate lawyer Berjis Desai, and ex-chief investment strategist of Reliance Capital Madhu Kela as co-investors.

The Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes in the airline through three discretionary trusts. His wife Rekha, too, is a shareholder.

Dube also credited Jhunjhunwala for recruiting some of the best aviation talents in the country. “He wanted us to have a top-notch leadership team that made all day-to-day decisions at the airline without having to fall back on him or any other investor,” he added.
Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 19:52 IST

`
.