All-in-one app race heats up with Tata's plan to roll out one by Jan 2021

Short video app Chingari’s founder Sumit Ghosh recently said he doesn’t want his app just to be an entertainment platform like TikTok, but wants to build a ‘super app’ like WeChat, which can solve all the digital needs of users including entertainment, education and e-commerce. “If you’re just a short video app, people will come on your platform for a short time.

To become a part of someone’s life we want to provide more than just entertainment,” says Ghosh, who is working towards adding features like chat, live streaming and social ...