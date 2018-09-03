All major assets of Lanco Group to undergo insolvency proceedings

Almost all the operational and under-construction power assets of debt-laden Group are expected to land in the tribunals as the lenders failed to conclude resolution for any of the remaining three large projects of the company before the August 27 deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Going by the RBI's February 12 Circular, which gave 180 days time till August 27 to resolve the large debt accounts of the size of over Rs 200 billion, Kondapalli (Rs 33 billion), Anpara (Rs 60 billion), and (Rs 45 billion) should also be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the coming days," a senior company official told Business Standard.

In June, Bank had put up 1500-MW for sale after the lenders took over 51 per cent equity of the gas power subsidiary under the provisions of Strategic Debt Restructuring(SDR) some time back. While the expressions of interest(EoIs) were received for the asset, the process did not go any further by the time of expiry of August 27 deadline, according to sources.

Power Limited, with a fully operational 1200 MW power project in Uttar Pradesh, had defaulted on repayment to banks ever since it entered into a PPA litigation with the state power utilities a few years ago. Till now, the lenders made no big move to recover the dues in the hope of a settlement between the company and the Discoms in Anapara case while the 1320-MW Thermal Power Limited, which remained incomplete, found no takers.

has a total debt of over Rs 500 billion. The four group entities, namely, Lanco Infratech(Rs 110 billion), Lanco Amarkantak(Rs 110 billion) Lanco Babandh(Rs 67 billion) and Lanco Teesta Power(Rs 27 billion) are currently facing the proceedings. With the other three projects coming, about Rs 410 billion out of the total Rs 500 billion debt of the group will be settled through the and Bankruptcy Code(IBC), 2016.

Lanco's portfolio comprises power assets with a total installed capacity of 3,465 MW besides another 4,536 MW capacity of under-construction projects that remained stuck for want of additional funding.

The first signs of troubles began with a shortage of feedstock to gas power units, a substantial portion of which has no PPAs. This was followed by the company's failure to complete some of its large coal-fired power projects, including Amarkantak and Babandh, leading to cost overruns. Doubting the repayment capacity, banks refused to provide additional funding.

By the year 2016, the average cost of Lanco's under-construction thermal power projects surpassed Rs 90 million per megawatt, at a time when a maximum of Rs 60 million per-megawatt was considered acceptable. The decrease in power prices dealt a double blow to such stranded power projects.

Lanco started posting losses from 2012-13 when its gross revenues reached a peak of over Rs 152 billion. Post-insolvency, the company is expected to shrink to a revenue size of about Rs 15 billion, which would come from a set of solar, road, and property projects.

Hinting at a large haircut, the lenders were going to take in respect of loans given to power companies, State Bank of India(SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar recently announced that the average recovery(of debt) expected from all those power assets undergoing insolvency proceedings was just about Rs 30 million per megawatt.