Allahabad Bank might partially exit insurance venture Universal Sompo

might partially exit Universal Sompo General Insurance Company, a joint venture between public sector banks (PSBs)-- and Indian Overseas Bank, along with Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corporation and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance. Earlier, the bank was also mulling the option of full exit from the insurance venture.

is also seeking a fresh valuation of the company after the insurance firm posted positive results for Q4FY19, sources said. Universal Sompo posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore in Q4FY19. Its combined ratio, a measure of an insurance firms profitability, stood at 55.17 per cent at the end of Q4FY19.

Universal Sompo General Insurance is a joint venture between Allahabad Bank, Indian Oversea Bank (IOB), Karnataka Bank, Dabur and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sompo Holdings.

At present, Allahabad Bank holds 28.52 per cent, while IOB holds 18.06 per cent stake in the company. Karnataka Bank earlier sold a part of its stake to Dabur and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa. After the deal, Karnataka Bank’s stake in the JV fell to 6 per cent, from 14.26 per cent earlier. Sompo Japan’s stake increased to 34.61 per cent, from 28.42 per cent earlier. Similarly, Dabur Investment Corporation’s stake increased to 12.81 per cent, from 10.74 per cent earlier.

Under the earlier deal, Karnataka Bank sold over 30 million shares for Rs 55 per share to Sompo and Dabur. According to sources, Allahabad Bank is expecting double the valuation, which is also the reason that it has gone for fresh valuation of the company.

The first right of refusal for stake sale vests with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, said sources. The foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, at present, allows up to 49 per cent foreign investment in the insurance sector.

Earlier, S S Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) of Allahabad Bank, had said that the bank, along with Indian Overseas Bank, has appointed Choice Consultants to assess the valuation of Universal Sompo.

He had also said that the bank expected to raise about Rs 500 crore from the sale of its non-core assets. This included stake sale in Universal Sompo General Insurance, and monetisation of 12 properties across India. This apart, Allahabad Bank was also planning to exit ASREC, an asset reconstruction company, where it holds a 27 per cent stake.

Allahabad Bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,834 crore in Q4FY19, against a net loss of about Rs 3,510 crore in the same period of FY18. The bank received a capital infusion of about Rs 6,896 crore from the government in the last quarter. In February this year, RBI permitted Allahabad Bank to come out of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.