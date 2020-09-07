Allcargo shares shed nearly 4% as delisting floor price disappoints

Shares of dropped nearly four per cent on Monday after the floor price set for disappointed investors. The company on Saturday announced that its promoters have set the floor price for price at Rs 92.58, which is 19 per cent lower than the firm's last closing price of Rs 114.5 on Monday.

The floor price is only the base price at which the promoters intend to purchase shares from the public to take the company private. The final price is always at a steep premium to the floor price. Experts said investors expressed disappointment over the low floor price as it signals that the promoters may not be very serious about delisting.

“Delisting will be a positive development but the proposed delisting prices is not up to expectation of public shareholders,” said Yash Gupta - Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

In the past three weeks, shares of the company had rallied close to 30 per cent on the back of delisting announcement. The public shareholding in Allcargo is 30 per cent.

Vedanta, Hexaware and Adani Power are few other firms where promoters have announced delisting bids.

Investors usually lap up shares of companies, when intend to delist, as these trades tend to be very rewarding. However, an unsuccessful attempt makes such bets go awry.





“Investors should not lose sight of the historical valuation. You may get a small premium to the historic price-to-earnings valuation. Not more than that,” said AK Prabhakar is a Head Research at IDBI Capital Markets.

“Delisting is something which is not going to create wealth for investors. The promoter intention is very clear that he wants to run the business privately. They also have constraints of capital and cannot pay you unlimited money. It’s better for the investors to stay away from delisting if they do not understand the nitty-gritty.” he added.

Allcargo provides services such as global multimodal transport operations, container freight stations, inland container depots, third-party logistics, warehousing, among other things. Experts said investors should buy shares of that have announced delisting if they are bullish on the prospects of the company and not solely to profit from the delisting trade.

Last year Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) eased the delisting framework, levelling the playing field between shareholders and promoters. Over the last few years, over half a dozen listed had seen their stock prices tank after unsuccessful delisting attempts.