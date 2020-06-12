Allowing 75% of TCS staff to WFH by 2025 a guesstimate: N Chandrasekaran

“Chandra sir, can you hear me?” “What are the cost savings from work from home due to Covid?” These were two most common questions by shareholders who joined Tata Consultancy Services' 25th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

The AGM was held in a completely virtual environment, a first by any Indian firm. Chairman N Chandrasekaran, popularly called Chandra, Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinath, and Company Secretary Rajendra Moholkar addressed the quorum from Mumbai, while other directors, including Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy ...