Apollo Global Management, ICICI Venture to end joint venture AION Capital
Business Standard

Tata Sons may dip into overseas debt markets to meet fund requirements

The size of the international fund offering has not been decided as yet and it is one of the options on the table, said a banker close to the development

Dev Chatterjee & Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

With Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding firm, ruling out the possibility of monetising assets, it might tap international debt markets and issue debentures to local banks to meet its fund requirements for financial year 2020-21, say bankers. The size of the international fund offering has not been decided as yet and it is one of the options on the table, said a banker close to the development.

It had previously exercised this option in FY18, when Tata Sons raised $1.5 billion through overseas debt for the first time. After the company turned private, it was unable to ...

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 03:08 IST

