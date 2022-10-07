JUST IN
Vedanta's medical arm ties up with Anuva for cancer research in India
Akasa Air performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days; well capitalised: CEO
NTPC ropes in GE Gas Power to reduce CO2 emissions at plants in Gujarat
Flipkart spent $1.1 billion from February to July, shows Walmart filings
Meesho surpasses Amazon in festive order volumes, Flipkart leads the market
Amazon India terms Redseer's report on festive season speculative
HCL Tech to train up to 18k tech, consulting professionals on Google Cloud
Airtel customers to get 5G at existing rates in 8 cities initially
How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi India over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Quess Corp to sell its stake in Simpliance Technologies for Rs 120 crore
Business Standard

AM/NS India receives environmental clearance for Hazira plant expansion

This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government's National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030

Topics
ArcelorMittal | Nippon Steel | Steel productions

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

AM/NS
The total capex for the expansion is pegged at $5.1 billion, ArcelorMittal indicated at a recent investor and analyst event at AM/NS India’s Hazira plant.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between global steelmakers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – received environmental clearance to expand capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat, from the current crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA on Thursday.

This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India’s own long-term plans to expand capacity, the company said.

In a statement, Aditya Mittal, chairman, AM/NS India, said, “Since entering the market in 2019 we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant and set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry.”

“We want to grow with India, and for India. We are committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to producing the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions. Today marks an important milestone on our journey.”

Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India, said, "This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel. It reinforces AM/NS India’s commitment to supporting India’s growth journey towards a $5 trillion economy,” he said.

The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and followed a detailed environmental impact assessment stipulated by the ministry.

The total capex for the expansion is pegged at $5.1 billion, ArcelorMittal indicated at a recent investor and analyst event at AM/NS India’s Hazira plant.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ArcelorMittal

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 00:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.