AM/NS India receives environmental clearance for Hazira plant expansion

India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between global steelmakers and – received environmental clearance to expand capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat, from the current crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA on Thursday.

This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India’s own long-term plans to expand capacity, the company said.

In a statement, Aditya Mittal, chairman, AM/NS India, said, “Since entering the market in 2019 we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant and set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry.”

“We want to grow with India, and for India. We are committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to producing the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions. Today marks an important milestone on our journey.”

Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India, said, "This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel. It reinforces AM/NS India’s commitment to supporting India’s growth journey towards a $5 trillion economy,” he said.

The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and followed a detailed environmental impact assessment stipulated by the ministry.

The total capex for the expansion is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicated at a recent investor and analyst event at AM/NS India’s Hazira plant.