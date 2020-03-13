Amazon asks staff to work from home if possible as COVID-19 spreads

-
Amazon Inc has asked its employees in India and other locations around the world to work from home till March-end amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The move is expected to help enable greater social distancing and lessen the impact of virus on public transportation.
"In light of the ongoing international COVID-19 developments, we are changing Amazon's guidance globally for all corporate offic employees who work in a role that can be done from home, do so through the end of March," a communication letter sent to the employees noted.
However, it may be noted that only employees who with a conducive environment to work at home are being encouraged to go ahead after consulting with respective managers.
Amazon had earlier offered the option to work from home only if there are any symptoms of sickness and ailments.
Over 134,670 coronavirus pandemic cases have been reported worldwide with total deaths crossing 4,973. India reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday even as cases rose to 79. The Delhi government has announced several preventive measures to contain the virus outbreak like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital. Similar steps were taken by Uttarakhand and Manipur.
