Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved
Business Standard

Amazon India offers 50% referral fee waiver for e-commerce businesses

Businesses pay Amazon referral fees to for facilitating sales on the online marketplace

Topics
Amazon | ecommerce | Companies

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon

All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between January 15 and April 14 this year will be eligible for 50 per cent waiver on referral fees for 60 days, said the e-commerce firm on Tuesday.

Businesses pay Amazon referral fees to for facilitating sales on the online marketplace. With a 50 per cent waiver on referral fees, Amazon aims to incentivise new sellers to leverage e-commerce.

“We believe that with the right support, small businesses can grow,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India. “This waiver is in line with our commitment to digitize 10 million Indian small businesses by 2025 by making it more cost-effective to start their online journey.”

Amazon said ‘new-to-e-commerce’ businesses can benefit from the 50 per cent waiver on referral fees. The waiver will help businesses establish a foothold in the competitive e-commerce market by reducing their upfront costs and allowing them to grow their business.

More than 1.2 million sellers are part of the Amazon India marketplace. Amazon said they benefit from programmes, service and initiatives of the company. This includes businesses of all sizes including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as start-ups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon India

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:45 IST

