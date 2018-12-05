JUST IN
Amazon invests fresh funds of Rs 22 billion in India marketplace

This takes the overall fund infusion in the unit to Rs 75 bn so far in this fiscal year

Debasis Mohapatra 

E-commerce giant Amazon has infused fresh funds of Rs 22 billion into Amazon Seller Services, its marketplace unit, according to a filing by the company. This takes the overall fund infusion in the unit to Rs 75 billion so far in this fiscal year. The infusion comes at a time when reports suggest that Amazon India is almost on par or even has exceeded the domestic rival in terms of gross sales on its platform. However, the burn rate continues to remain at a higher level as e-commerce giants have set their sights to win the underpenetrated tier-II and tier-III types of markets that require a different approach.
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 01:29 IST

