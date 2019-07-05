Amazon plans to shut down 2-hour delivery app 'Prime Now' in India

Global e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to shut down its Prime Now app in India, after failing to gain traction among Prime members and not being able to refine the business and logistics model in the country, sources in the know said. The Prime Now app sends, at no delivery charge and in two hours, stuff such as groceries, electronics, home, and kitchen essentials in select cities to members of Amazon Prime, a paid subscription service.

Amazon India has around 10 million Prime members. While the fate of Prime Now is still unclear, it will most likely be scrapped and ...