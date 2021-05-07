JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

At 21%, Cognizant sees highest IT attrition in January-March quarter
Business Standard

Amazon postpones Prime Day sale in Canada, India due to Covid-19

India, which is suffering severe shortages of medical equipment, on Thursday reported 412,262 new virus cases and 3,980 deaths, both daily records

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Prime Day | Coronavirus Vaccine

Spencer Soper | Bloomberg 

Amazon, Amazon prime day sale
Amazon had to postpone its annual sale worldwide last year due to the pandemic.

Amazon.com Inc. is pausing plans for its annual sale Prime Day in Canada and India due to concerns about Covid-19, the company confirmed on Thursday. The pause won’t affect Prime Day in the U.S., which is scheduled for an undisclosed day in June, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg.

“Based on the increasing impact of Covid-19 in Canada, and the importance we place on protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers, we will pause plans for Prime Day 2021 in Canada,” said the email, sent to Amazon sellers Thursday. The Seattle-based company, in an email, confirmed Prime Day would also be postponed in India, which was reported earlier by CNBC.

Covid-19 cases have risen in Canada in recent months amid a slower-than-expected rollout of vaccinations. Less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, and Ontario, the largest province, has been under an emergency stay-at-home order for weeks. India, which is suffering severe shortages of medical equipment, on Thursday reported 412,262 new virus cases and 3,980 deaths, both daily records.

Amazon had to postpone its annual sale worldwide last year due to the pandemic. The event is a way to drum up sales during the summer and attract and retain new Prime subscribers, who pay monthly or annual fees for delivery discounts and other services like video streaming.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 07 2021. 06:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.