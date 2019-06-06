Amazon pumps in Rs 2,800 crore in India unit after leaving China

Online retailer has put Rs 2,800 crore in India, investing in the country after the Seattle-headquartered company left China. In December last year, had invested Rs 2,200 crore in its Indian unit.

The investment was made into Seller Services Pvt. Ltd. ( in), which runs a marketplace that assists sellers to sell their products online. The funding is expected to help Amazon take on its rival Walmart-owned with whom the company is in a fierce battle for dominance in India’s space.

Amazon India allotted 2.8 billion equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,800 crore at par on rights basis to the existing shareholders of the company, according to the regulatory documents filed by Amazon, which were sourced from business intelligence platform Paper.vc. The resolution for this capital infusion was passed by the board of directors of Amazon Seller Services on May 21 this year.

The investment also comes at a time when Amazon had to face downtime in India owing to recent changes in the country’s regulations. While pointing out that it has bounced back since then, Brian T Olsavsky, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Amazon, had said during an earnings call in April that the company had to make structural changes to comply with all the new regulations in India.

India's revised policy, announced last December, barred e-commerce players from selling products through entities in which they own a stake. Vendors were also not allowed to have more than 25 per cent of their revenues coming from a single platform.

The new rules, which came into effect from February 1, 2019, also stopped online retailers from selling goods exclusively on e-commerce platforms.

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon has so far made over $5 billion investment in India. Some reports suggest that the company may have invested an additional $2 billion on top of that. Like in the US, Amazon is pitted against Walmart, which acquired a majority in last year in a $16-billon deal, to dominate the e-commerce market in India. This market is expected touch $200 billion by 2028, from about $30 billion last year.

This year during April-May, President and chief executive officer Doug McMillon and Judith McKenna, president and CEO of International, visited India to to assess the progress made by They also met the senior leadership of Flipkart as well as group and PhonePe and is learnt to have discussed the strategy to take on Amazon.