Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India: Jeff Bezos

Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India.

The company will use its global footprint to export $10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025, Bezos said at the Amazon SMBhav summit which will focus on discussions around how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

He also stated that the India-US alliance will be the most important in 21st century.

Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 12:06 IST

