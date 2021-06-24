Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next' smartphone, partnership with Google for 5G

chairman on Thursday announced the launch of JioPhone Next, a fully featured smartphone, that is developed in partnership with Google.

"JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable smartphones globally, which has cutting-edge technology," Ambani said.

Speaking about the new smartphone, Google chief Sundar Pichai said that it is built for India and will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the first time.

Pichai further announced a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio, that seeks to aid more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay foundation for next phase of India’s digitisation.

said that Jio will use Google Cloud's next generation technologies to power Jio's 5G solutions.

Addressing the shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, Ambani said: "Despite Covid, Jio sustained its track record of its robust performance and became the first operator outside China to cross 400 million subscribers in a single country."

"Jio has handled at one point a monthly traffic of over 6 billion GB a month and is the world's second largest mobile data carrier."

"During recent spectrum auctions, we have invested Rs 57,123 cr to acquire significant additional spectrum, making Jio the largest operator of 4G spectrum in India. We have operationalised nearly 100 per cent of this additional spectrum," Ambani added.

Speaking on the 5G technology, Ambani said that Jio has successfully demonstrated its might in trials, where the data speed exceeded 1 GB per second.

"Jio is uniquely positioned to quickly and seamlessly upgrade to 5G. To develop 5G ecosystem, we are working with global partners to develop a range of 5G devices. Jio is not just working to make India 2G-mukt, but also 5G-yukt."

Ambani said JioFiber has acquired over 2 million new premises over the past year.

"With a cumulative base of 3 million active home and business users, JioFiber has become the largest and the fastest growing fixed broadband operator in India."