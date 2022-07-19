Ambuja Cement Q2CY22 results: A look at figures for the last four quarters

-
In Q1CY22, Ambuja Cements recorded a revenue of Rs 3,925.22 crore, up nearly Rs 200 crore from the previous quarter. The Adani group acquired the majority stake in the company in May 2022.
On Tuesday, cement maker Ambuja Cements will announce its financial results for the second quarter of the calendar year 2022. The firm’s revenue from operations has been rising for the last four quarters but has stayed below the Rs 4,000 crore mark. In Q1CY22, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 3,925.22 crore, up nearly Rs 200 crore from Rs 3,735 crore in the previous quarter.
In Q3CY21, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 3,237.26 crore; for Q2CY21, the revenue was recorded at Rs 3,371.18 crore.
Ambuja Cements saw a net profit of Rs 495.17 crore in the previous quarter, up Rs 244 crore from Q4CY21, which was Rs 251.66 crore. In the second quarter of CY21, the company recorded a higher profit of Rs 723.08 crore.
The company, along with ACC, was acquired by the Adani group in a $10.5 billion deal. Adani group bought Holcim India's stake in both ACC and Ambuja Cements. Ambuja Cements own 50.05 per cent of ACC.
The cement sector saw robust growth in May 2022. According to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, production in the cement industry jumped by 26.3 per cent in May compared to the same month last year.
Cumulatively, cement production rose by 15.9 per cent from April to May 2022-23 over the same period last.
ACC profits down
On Thursday, ACC reported a 60 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT). As of June 30, 2022, PAT stood at Rs 227 crore, down from Rs 569 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The shares of Ambuja Cements closed at Rs 370.70 on Monday, nearly 0.43 per cent higher than the previous close.
