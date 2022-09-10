Ambuja Cements, ACC receive lukewarm response from public shareholders

-
ALSO READ
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
Ambuja-ACC deal: Cost synergies seem to justify premium deal valuation
Adani-Holcim deal may trigger consolidation in cement industry: Experts
No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
-
In Ambuja Cements, 727,000 shares, including 29,932 shares in physical form, were tendered till Friday evening--the day the open offer closed. Similarly, 4,061,000 shares (including 9,719 physical shares) were tendered by ACC shareholders.
The response was poor as the current market price is far above the open offer price, bankers said.
The shares of Ambuja Cement closed at Rs 453 a share--far above the open offer price of Rs 385 a share--making the offer unattractive for its shareholders. ACC shares closed at Rs 2,365 a share on Friday as compared to the offer price of Rs 2,300 a share. Ambuja Cements has a 54.53 per cent stake in ACC.
The Adani family had set aside Rs 31,139 crore for the open offer for public shareholders of Holcim's Indian businesses Ambuja Cements and ACC to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake. For Ambuja Cements, Adani Group's open offer to public shareholders was for acquisition of more than 516 million equity shares. The group's open offer for Ambuja Cements constitutes 26 per cent of the expanded share capital, amounting to more than Rs 19,879 crore.
On the other hand, Adani family’s open offer to ACC's public shareholders for up to 48.9 million shares amounts to roughly Rs 11,259.97 crore, forming 26 per cent of the expanded share capital.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 12:45 IST