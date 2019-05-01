Ambuja Cements' volumes, realisation disappoint

Ambuja Cements’ performance for the March quarter was below expectations led by lower-than-expected volumes and realisation. Sales volumes at 6.37 million tonne (MT) grew just 2.4 per cent year-on-year despite strong demand, for March quarter (Q1; accounting year is January to December).

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities had anticipated volumes at 6.53 MT. Earlier UltraTech and ACC (Ambuja’s subsidiary), the pan India cement players, had reported a much better volume growth of 16 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively for the March quarter. Moreover, Ambuja being a ...